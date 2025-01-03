Supreme Court resolves 7482 cases in two months

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resolved a total of 7,482 cases in two months, from October 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by the apex court, this achievement is a testament to the efficient case management and disposal system implemented under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

The court attributed the significant increase in case disposal to improved planning, allocation of resources, and administrative reforms. Additionally, the introduction of e-filing and the provision of certified copies on an urgent basis have also contributed to the enhanced efficiency.

To ensure public engagement, the court has established a mechanism for seeking feedback from legal experts, parties involved, and civil society. Furthermore, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s visits to remote districts have helped focus on enhancing the performance of district judiciary.

Efforts have been made to improve the resources available to district judiciary to ensure the provision of justice. The number of new cases registered in the Supreme Court has reached 2,950. The integration of modern IT systems has also enhanced transparency and effectiveness in the judicial system.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan witnessed a reduction in pending cases, with the number dropping to 58,487.

According to the report, the number of pending cases had previously exceeded 60,000 during the tenure of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The latest data, which covered the period from November 16 to 30, the apex court has managed to dispose of an additional 674 cases.

The report reveals that the court is currently dealing with 31,458 civil appeals, 10,208 criminal appeals, 18 suo motu cases, 2,209 civil review petitions, 136 human rights cases, and 3,251 jail petitions.