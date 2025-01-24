Suryakumar Yadav reflects on captaining India in T20Is

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that he wants to be a leader of the team rather than just a captain.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has a formidable record as captain in T20Is as captain, winning 15 out of 18 games as his side is also leading a five-match series 1-0 against England.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav in Wednesday’s series opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India defeated England by seven wickets. Ahead of the second encounter in Chennai, he shared his thoughts on his new role as captain while speaking Star Sports’ Superstars.

“I feel I don’t just want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them – the basics, good habits to follow on the ground, and off the field. And when you step onto the ground, just leave your body and enjoy what’s happening, the Indian T20 skipper said.

Suryakumar Yadav also described his and family’s reaction after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made him captain in the shortest format of the game. He mentioned that his family was overjoyed to hear the good news from the BCCI and that he spent time with them.

“It was an emotional moment. I called my family, and we had a nice chat. Then I took a deep breath, felt that moment, and celebrated. We sat at home, cooked some food – with the help of my wife – and enjoyed the evening. It was fun and a very special feeling.”

Suryakumar Yadav represented India in 79 T20I games and scored 2570 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.53. The explosive batter also maintains a healthy average of 40.15 and has also smashed four tons in 75 innings.

He has amassed 530 runs at an incredible strike rate of 165.10 in the 17 innings he has appeared in as the captain.