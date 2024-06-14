WATCH: Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan’s hilarious move to avoid getting out

Bangladesh opening batter Tanzid Hasan escaped an injury after he was hit with a bouncer during their game against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The two sides faced each other on June 13 in the Group D game at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, where Bangladesh defeated Netherlands by 25 runs as all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan played an unbeaten 64.

Bangladesh posted a total of 159 for five in their 20 overs.

After being put to bat first, Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto opened the inning for Bangladesh.

Hasan was facing pacer Vivian Kingma in the third over of their inning when a bouncer hit him on the helmet.

Seeing a short length delivery, the Bangladesh opener went for a pull short, however, the ball bounced a bit extra than he anticipated and hit him on the helmet and got stuck into the grill.

However, Tanzid Hasan quickly removed the helmet and grounded the ball as it was still stuck in the helmet.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Hasan said, “Unfortunately, that ball was a little bit bouncy. That’s why I couldn’t connect and hit the helmet. And I am okay now. Actually, I was thinking the ball was going up. But the ball got stuck in front of my eyesight. That time I was thinking they will come, take the ball and appeal. So, I opened my helmet and grounded the ball.”

With their victory over Netherlands, Bangladesh are now placed at the second position of Group D.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group will advance to Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024.