Saurabh Netravalkar appreciates Oracle’s support in cricket career

Saurabh Netravalkar, who bowled the super over for the United States of America (USA) in their game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024, showed appreciation to Oracle for supporting his cricket career.

Netravalkar, a left-arm medium fast bowler, shot to fame after he defended 18 runs in the super over to stun the 2009 champions.

The USA pacer also dismissed India’s Virat Kohli for a golden duck during their game along with taking the wicket of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

In the game against Pakistan, he got the crucial wicket of Pakistan’s opening batter Mohammad Rizwan.

While Saurabh Netravalkar is receiving widespread praise for his skill on the cricket field, he also has career as a software engineer.

The pace bowler is an employee of tech giant Oracle while also pursuing his passion to play cricket for the USA.

Following Oracle’s post appreciating Netravalkar for his brilliant performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the cricketer took to X to show gratitude to the tech giant for supporting him in pursuing a career in cricket while working as a software engineer.

“Thank you so much @Oracle for your support in enabling me to pursue my passion alongside my tech career!” he wrote in a post on X.

It is pertinent to mention that USA advanced to Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024 after their last game against Ireland was washed out.

They shared points with Ireland, taking their tally to five points to sit at the second spot in the Group A.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after registering two defeats in their three games.

This was the first the Men in Green were eliminated from the T20 World Cup in the group-stage.