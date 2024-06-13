T20 World Cup 2024: Marsh could face ban if AUS manipulate Scotland result to knock ENG out

Mitchell Marsh, the captain of Australia’s T20 cricket team, might face repercussions if his team tries to manipulate Scotland’s result to eliminate England from the T20 World Cup 2024.

This possibility came to light after pacer Josh Hazlewood floated the idea following their match against Namibia.

Josh Hazlewood mentioned that ousting England would benefit Australia due to England’s formidable performance in T20 cricket and Australia’s historical difficulties against them. He noted that while it would be intriguing to see the approach they take, such decisions would be made by others.

“In this tournament, there’s a chance we could face England again. They’re among the top teams on their day, and we’ve had significant challenges against them in T20 cricket. Eliminating them would be in our best interest and probably everyone else’s too,” Hazlewood said.

“It’ll be interesting to see. We’ve never really been in this position before as a team, so whether we discuss it or not, we’ll try to play like we did tonight. That decision lies with others, not me,” he added.

Adopting such a strategy, however, could lead to Marsh being suspended for up to two of Australia’s three Super Eight matches. This action might incur charges under Article 2.11 of the ICC’s code of conduct, which forbids manipulating matches for improper strategic or tactical reasons.

This could involve deliberately losing a pool match in an ICC event to influence other teams’ standings or manipulating the net run rate. According to the code, the captain could face a Level Two offense, leading to fines, demerit points, and suspension points.

Meanwhile, England has two more group stage games against Oman and Namibia. The results of these matches will significantly affect the overall standings and the potential impact of Australia’s strategy on England’s chances in the tournament.