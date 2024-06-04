T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands beat Nepal in a nail-biting game

Max O’Dowd scored an unbeaten fifty as Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets in their game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 107, O’Dowd quickly lost his batting partner Michael Levitt who managed to add just one run to the total.

The opening batter was then joined by Vikramjit Singh who build a steady partnership, however, he fell in the ninth over after scoring 22 off 28 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Max O’Dowd kept the chase alive by hitting a few boundaries here and there while continuing to rotate the strike.

He was unbeaten on 54 off 48 balls, hitting a six and four boundaries as Netherlands chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Nepal were off to a shaky start after they were put to bat first at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Both openers were out in quick session without reaching double-digits as Kushal Bhurtel fell after scoring seven runs off 10 balls and Aasif Sheikh was sent back to the pavilion on four.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel tried to stablise the inning, however, no other batter could stay at the crease for longer.

Paudel remained the top run-getter for Nepal, having scored 35 off 37 deliveries.

They were bowled out for 106 in 19.2 overs with Netherlands’ Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek taking three wickets each.

Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede took two scalps each.