“Awaaz aa rahi hai, hello?”- Suryakumar Yadav posts a hilarious reel from USA

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has posted a hilarious reel on his Instagram account for his fans from USA during T20 World Cup 2024.

“Awaaz aa rai hai, hello??”, Suryakumar Yadav captioned the hilarious reel.

Yadav is currently is the United States of America with the Indian team participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the mega tournament by winning their consecutive group games against Ireland, Pakistan and the hosts USA.

The batter who failed with the bat in first two games of T20 World Cup 2024, scored unbeaten 50 of 49 balls to take his side over the victory line.

India had to make hard yards to chase down the 111-run target as the USA bowlers bowled tightly.

The former champions got off to an unwanted start to the run-chase as they lost both their openers Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3) inside three overs with just 15 runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Suryakumar Yadav joined Rishabh Pant in the middle and the two combined to anchor the run chase.

Pant and Suryakumar Yadav added 29 runs for the third wicket before the former was cleaned up by Ali Khan in the eighth over.

Yadav then stitched a match-winning partnership with Shivam Dube and steered India over the line in the penultimate over.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with an unbeaten 50 off 49 deliveries while Dube made a 35-ball 31 not out