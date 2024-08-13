Tabu reacts as her first official look from ‘Dune: Prophecy’ revealed

Bollywood actor Tabu is set to showcase her acting skill in HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy,” as Sister Francesca.

Set 10,000 years before the events in “Dune,” the prequel series, based on the sci-fi novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, follows ‘sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit’.

Speaking with an Indian media outlet, Tabu expressed her excitement to star in the series, saying that she agreed to the prequel series ‘without batting an eyelid.’

The first official look shows Tabu dressed in black, with her hair in a ponytail while she gives an intense gaze.

“It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid,” Tabu said in a statement.

She added, “It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience.”

Makers of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ described the Bollywood star’s character as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

The official logline of the series states, “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”