Google Meet to have new ‘Take notes for me’ AI-powered feature soon

Google announced that it will soon launch a new AI-powered feature “Take notes for me” for its video chat service Google Meet.

This function will take notes automatically during your meetings on Google Meet.

Admins may now create a new Admin panel parameter to control whether their users can use this Google AI note-taking function before it becomes available to end users.

The tech giant stated in a Workspace Updates blog post that this setting may be adjusted in the Admin panel by navigating to Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Gemini Settings.

Before implementing the feature more widely inside their organisation, administrators will have greater freedom to test it within particular organisational units (OUs) or groups, according to Google.

Only the users who have Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging add-on can use the “Take notes for me” option.

Consequently, the note-taking feature will only be available to customers who have been granted one of these licences.

Notes papers will follow the Meet retention policy established by the organisation and be kept in the meeting owner’s Drive folder.

After the meeting, the organiser and whoever turned on the feature will receive an email with the generated meeting notes.

“The meeting recap will not be available immediately. You will see a temporary notice in the meeting notes that says “Meet is taking notes and will produce a summary with action items and other meeting details.” the tech giant said.