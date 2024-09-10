‘One shouldn’t try…’: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about ‘red flags’ in a relationship

Bollywood diva Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Vijay Varma, opened up on the two major heartbreaks of her life as she talked about the red flags in a relationship.

During a discussion about love, relationships and heartbreaks in a recent podcast interview, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, girlfriend of ‘Darlings’ actor Vijay Varma, shared that dishonesty and controlling behaviour are some of the major red flags for her in a relationship.

“One of the red flags is liars. People who lie for small things,” she said. “The funny part is they lie for small things, not even a big thing… Then they will lie for everything. I can’t be with people who lie, especially about small things. It makes you question everything they say.”

The ‘Stree 2’ actor furthered, “One shouldn’t try so hard to change your partner. Trying to change your partner into the perfect version you envision is a form of control. It’s a huge red flag.”

When questioned about the biggest heartbreak of life, she shared, “I had two heartbreaks which were extremely important for my evolution.”

“The first happened because I was very young. I think it came from a place where I felt like I wanted more. Just for that one person, I don’t think that I could have given up many other things that I wanted. I felt like there was much more to see. Another heartbreak was that I could see that the person was not good for me… as an influence in my life and as a long-term partner,” Bhatia detailed.

Sharing a piece of relationship advice, Bhatia told everyone to never listen to and follow others.

It is to be noted here that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirmed their relationship last year. The two fell in love on the sets of their first joint project, Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’.