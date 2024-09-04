‘I didn’t want to be caged…’: Vijay Varma talks about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma got candid about his relationship with his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and revealed why the two decided to go public this early in their romance.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, Vijay Varma went unfiltered about his relationship with Tamanaah Bhatia and revealed the reason behind going public with their affair in the initial months.

He said, “I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this.”

“It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don’t like such restrictions. It wasn’t like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn’t want to be caged. I didn’t want to cage my feelings,” added the ‘Darlings’ actor.

When asked if his romance with Bhatia often overshadows his professional ventures, Varma replied, “Today, in our society, everybody is interested in other people’s lives. Sabke andar ek bua baithi hai (there is a gossipy aunt in everyone) who only wants to discuss this [relationships]. This has become a disease, and you can’t do anything about it. I can’t change that.”

The actor maintained that the lovebirds have still managed to keep some aspects of their relationship to themself, like he has ‘5000 photos of them together’ but they are not present on social media, and are meant to be kept just between the two of them.

It is to be noted here that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirmed their relationship last year. The two fell in love on the sets of their first joint project, Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varma is most recently seen in Netflix’s crime thriller series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’.

On the other hand, Bhatia had a special appearance in the latest Box Office juggernaut, ‘Stree 2’.