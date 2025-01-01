Indian actor left wheelchair-bound after health crisis

Popular Indian actor Tannaz Irani revealed the health crisis which left her stuck in a wheelchair for a prolonged period.

Actor Tannaz Irani, who made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ (2000), reflected on the challenging period of life when a series of health issues not only left her in a wheelchair in 2021 but also started to take a toll on her mental health.

Irani disclosed that she started having a problem walking back in 2021 but the celebrity believed that it was probably due to weight gain and started working towards it, and also joined MMA, which further worsened the problem.

“I was thinking of going to a chiropractor,” she recalled. “So, I went and got my back checked, thinking something was wrong with my spine and did that treatment for almost three months. My back became ok, but I still couldn’t put weight on my leg.”

“Then I started limping and that too in a very odd manner,” recalled the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum. “Then I had to take a couple of MRIs because my knees started giving away because of the odd movements. By then, everything was compromised in my body: my ankles, knees and back.”

However, the actor sensed the severity of the problem during a vacation abroad when she relied on painkillers and had to use a wheelchair for movement.

Irani eventually underwent hip replacement surgery.

“After the surgery, on day zero, when they made me stand up, I realised that one leg was longer than the other, and I completely freaked out. I screamed, not out loud, but from the bottom of my heart. I just couldn’t believe, for my entire life, I have to walk like this,” she remembered. “I felt that this was a cruel joke that somebody was playing on me. I didn’t even want to live anymore.”

