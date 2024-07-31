‘If you have the courage…:’ Ex-Pakistan pacer challenges India before Champions Trophy

Amid uncertainty around India’s travel plans to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, ex-Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed issued a challenge for the Men in Blue.

While India refused to tour Pakistan for last year’s Asia Cup, the Greenshirts traveled to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 and had also visited the country for the T20 World Cup 2016.

Mentioning Pakistan’s travel to India despite potential security threats to the Men in Green, Tanveer Ahmed called the Pakistan team ‘lions.’

He went on to dare India to show the same courage by travelling to the country for the Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan.

“We are lions. We have come to your den and played you. If you have the courage, come here and play. We will give you security, we’ll give you everything. Come for once! Only Pakistan players can come and play. They went to India and played. That’s what you call bravery,” the former pacer said on his YouTube channel.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian team has not played in Pakistan since 2008 due to persistent security concerns and is unlikely to make the trip for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Pakistan was the host for the last year’s Asia, but India refused to visit and played their matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

Reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025, which would see Rohit Sharma and his team playing their matches in either Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Reacting to the reports, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik requested India to visit Pakistan for the tournament scheduled to begin from February next year.

India and Pakistan play each other only in multi-nation and ICC events, due to the strained political relations since 2008.

In an interview, Shoaib Malik had said: “Whatever reservations there are between the countries, that’s a separate issue and should be solved separately. Politics shouldn’t come into sports. The Pakistan team went to India last year, and now it’s a good opportunity for the Indian team too. I think there are many players in the Indian team who haven’t played in Pakistan, so it would be great for them. Hum bahut acche log hai (we are good people). We’re very hospitable people, so I’m sure the Indian team should definitely come.”