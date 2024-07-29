Afridi lashes out at India over ‘excuses’ to avoid traveling to Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has opened up on the controversy surrounding India’s visit to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking with journalists, the former all-rounder said that the Greenshirts visited India in the past despite facing security threats.

According to Afridi, India was making unnecessary excuses to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

“If India does not have the intention of coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then India will continue to make excuses,” said Shahid Afridi. “The Pakistan cricket team toured India despite threats. The Indian cricket team is welcome if they do not want to visit Pakistan,” he added.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held from February 19 to March 9 next year in three major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Three games including the opening game and a semi-final of the tournament will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium while Lahore will host a total of seven matches including the Pak-India game and the final. Rawalpindi will host five matches.

It is worth mentioning here that India refused to tour Pakistan for last year’s Asia Cup and the continental event was held in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka emerging as a co-host.

As per the hybrid model, Pakistan could host only four matches while the rest of the games were played in Sri Lanka including the final. A month later, the Men in Green travelled to India to play in the 50-over World Cup.

Earlier, Indian media outlets indicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was considering a hybrid model, which would see Rohit Sharma and his team playing their matches in either Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Recently, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced strong support for the Indian cricket team avoiding a visit to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.