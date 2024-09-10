‘The Apprentice’ trailer: Sebastian Stan becomes young Donald Trump

The first trailer for “The Apprentice,” starring Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan as the younger self of former US president Donald Trump, was released on Tuesday.

The Trump biopic tells the story of the former US president in his earlier days and his rise to fame in the business community along with his close relationship with political fixer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, “The Apprentice” is set to hit theatres on October 11.

According to the logline, ‘The Apprentice’ is “a dive into the underbelly of the American empire.”.

Apart from Hollywood star Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump, the biopic also stars Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr.

The trailer opens with Trump and Cohn meeting for the first time as the former US president introduces himself to Cohn and tells him, “The Roy Cohn? You’re brutal.”

“Guilty as charged,” Cohn replies.

Later, when Donald Trump asks how Cohn “always wins,” Cohn shares his rules for victory, saying, “Attack, attack, attack; Admit nothing, deny everything; no matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat.”

First premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, ‘The Apprentice’ could not find a buyer while Trump’s campaign also threatened to sue the makers for allegedly distorting facts about his life.

However, Briarcliff Entertainment later bought the movie and is set to release it in theatres later this year.

The movie shows the former US president suffering erectile dysfunction, and undergoing liposuction and surgery for hair loss.

Following its premiere, Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in a statement called the film “garbage” and “pure fiction.”

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign said in a statement.