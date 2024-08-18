‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki opens up on show’s ending

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed Princess Diana in the Netflix series “The Crown,” has opened up on the show’s ending after running for six seasons.

Created by Peter Morgan, the Emmy-winning Netflix series follows the political rivalries and romances during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Elizabeth Debicki took the role of Princess Diana in season five from Emma Corrin, who played young Diana in season four.

The Hollywood star has now opened up on the show’s ending as reports said that Morgan was not finished with the Royal Family and wanted to begin a new project.

“I think it ended in the right place, really. I think it respected its own cycle in a way,” she said. “It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It’s very delicate, I think.”

The “MaXXXine” praised the creator of ‘The Crown’ for successfully running the project from 2016 to 2023.

“He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don’t really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly,” Elizabeth Debicki said.

It is pertinent to mention that Debicki portrayed the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William in the last two seasons which revolved around the final days before Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in 1997.

“I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done,” the Hollywood star said.

For her performance, Debicki was nominated for two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a drama series in 2023 Emmy Awards and in 2024.