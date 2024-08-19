‘The Office’ series gets another reboot

The iconic comedy series “The Office” is set to get another reboot, with actress Felicity Ward playing the role of the lead, the first in the franchise’s history.

The Australian edition of ‘The Office’ will be the 13th global incarnation of the series as Prime Video set a release date and dropped the first-look of Ward as Hannah Howard, Variety reported.

The upcoming series will see Felicity Ward playing Hannah Howard, managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick.

Prime Video will release all eight episodes globally on October 18.

Apart from Ward, the ensemble cast of ‘The Office’ includes Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt and Zoe Terakes among others.

Meanwhile, Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton will appear in guest roles.

The Australian adaption of ‘The Office,’ will show Howard (Felicity Ward) going into a survival mode after she is informed that the head office of Flinley Craddick is going to shut down her branch and force everyone to work remotely.

The move proves challenging for Howard who finds it hard to keep her “work family” together.

Her staff join the lead in her outlandish plots as they work to achieve targets that have been set for them by the head office.

Developed by Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek for Australia, ‘The Office’ is co-directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren and Jesse Griffin while Van Beek also serves as set-up director for the show.

In May this year, Peacock revealed the plot details of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s ‘The Office’ series.

Reports said that the mockumentary series will be made with a new cast and is not related to the acclaimed original comedy series.

“The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” read the official logline of the series.