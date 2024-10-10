Netflix’s new horror sequel dominates charts

Netflix’s horror sequel “The Platform 2,” a sequel to 2019’s fan-favourite movie, has become the streamer’s no. 1 movie on the non-English language chart.

Despite critics’ mixed reviews of the sequel, it has followed the original film to rank among the most-watched movies.

‘The Platform 2’ was Netflix’s no. 1 on the non-English language chart for the week of September 30 to October 6, with 19.4 million views while it is the fifth in the global chart for non-English language films.

On the English-language chart, the psychological thriller was by far the most viewed film overall.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, ‘The Platform’ starred Ivan Massague, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor and Emilio Buale Coka.

The original film tells the story of a tower dubbed the ‘Vertical Self-Management Center’, which houses floors of prisoners.

The management of the tower is such that prisoners on the top get fed the most, and the quality and quantity of the food get lowered floor-by-floor.

‘The Platform 2’ tells another story about this prison with a new cast including Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, Oscar Jaenada while Ivan Massague reprises his role from the first movie.

Meanwhile, movie critics expressed their disappointment with the pacing and storytelling, claiming the narrative felt stretched and lacked the punch of the first film.

Many viewers argued that the horror sequel does not quite live up to the expectations and intensity they were hoping for.

It is to be noted here that the first movie achieved a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 73 percent and a Tomatometer score of 80 percent.

Viewers called the film a masterpiece for revealing the dark side of human nature with such distribution of food and basic necessities that creates desperation among the prisoners in the lower floors.