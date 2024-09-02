Three lost life after passenger bus ‘crushed’ in Kohistan landslide

GILGIT: A tragic landslide struck a bus traveling from Rawalpindi to Hunza on the Karakoram Highway in Kohistan, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and injuries to two others, ARY News reported on Monday.

The bus, carrying 55 passengers, was en route from Rawalpindi to Gilgit and Hunza when the landslide occurred.

Rescue teams responded swiftly, transporting the injured to DHQ Hospital for medical assistance, meanwhile, the remaining passengers were reported to be safe.

Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Managing Director of Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NETCO), confirmed the incident, expressing deep sorrow for the victims.

In a similar incident, at least 12 people including children and women lost their lives in a devastating landslide near Patrak in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, landslide occurred near Patrak in Upper Dir which resulting in the collapse of a residential house of a person named Muhammad Ali. The disaster claimed the lives of 12 individuals, including six children, three women, and three men.

Rescue teams and authorities rushed to the scene to retrieve the bodies from the debris. The victims were trapped under the rubble, and the rescue operation was carried out with great difficulty.

The incident has left the local community in shock, and authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide.

The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area, which caused the soil to erode and result in a tragic incident. The authorities are working to provide support to the affected families and are taking measures to prevent such incidents in the future.