Timothee Chalamet reveals surprising reason for losing action film roles

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has revealed a surprising reason behind losing out on roles in action films such as ‘Maze Runner’ and ‘Divergent.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent interview, the ‘Dune’ actor revealed that he was told on several instances that he did not have the right body to star in action films.

“I would always get the same feedback, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body.’ I had an agent call me once and say, ‘I’m tired of getting the same feedback. We’re gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects, because you’re not putting on weight.’ I was trying to put on weight. I couldn’t! I basically couldn’t. My metabolism or whatever the fuck couldn’t do it,” Timothee Chalamet said.

The repeated rejections led the Hollywood star to take up smaller projects such as ‘Call Me By Your Name’ which garnered him widespread praise around the world.

“I was knocking on one door that wouldn’t open. So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me,” the ‘Dune’ lead said.

On the work front, Timothee Chalamet is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘A Complete Unknown,’ in which he portrays legendary musician Bob Dylan.

Read more: Timothée Chalamet crashes his own lookalike contest – WATCH

Written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, the biographical drama will hit theatres in December and will follow the music legend’s early years in New York City.

The ensemble cast of ‘A Complete Unknown’ also includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.

The Hollywood star is also set to star in and produce “Marty Supreme,” a movie inspired by table tennis player Marty Reisman.