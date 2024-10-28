Timothée Chalamet crashes his own lookalike contest – WATCH

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet won hearts after a viral video showed him surprising fans at a lookalike contest in New York.

More than 20 boys with some kind of resemblance to the actor gathered at New York City’s Washington Square Park to take part in a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest.

However, they were left stunned when the Hollywood star himself showed up at the contest and began interacting with the crowd.

Some of the participants of the contest had dressed as his characters, including Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides from “Dune.”

Thirty minutes into the contest, Chalamet snuck into the packed crowd while hiding behind a black mask and baseball hat.

As two of his doppelgangers posed for photos, Timothée Chalamet took off his mask and revealed himself to a stunned crowd.

The Hollywood star then went on to interact with the people and posed for photographs with his curly-haired doppelgangers.

It is to be noted here that the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was promoted as a public Partiful invitation promising a $50 cash prize for the winner.

Meanwhile, Chalamet is awaiting the release of his upcoming “A Complete Unknown” in which he plays Bob Dylan.

Written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, the biographical drama will hit theatres in December and will follow the music legend’s early years in New York City.

The ensemble cast of ‘A Complete Unknown’ also includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.