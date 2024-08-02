Tom Cruise set to perform daring stunt at Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony

The organisers of the Paris Olympics 2024 have reportedly roped in Hollywood action star Tom Cruise to close out the Games’ with a daring stunt.

The actor, who is busy in the shooting of “Mission: Impossible 8” in Europe, will be one of the highlights of the closing ceremony on August 11, Variety reported, citing sources.

According to reports, the Hollywood star may skydive to the “Hollywood Sign” to hand over the Games to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympiad.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Cruise attended the Paris Games 2024’s opening ceremony which featured a comeback of Celine Dion.

French media outlets reported that Cruise was seen filming a scene riding a motorcycle that sported a large flag in May this year.

Reports said that the actor will hand over the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

During the women’s swimming competitions, Cruise spoke to the media saying, “It’s awesome. Great stories, great athletes. It’s incredible what they have to do, the sense of accomplishment.”

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics drew 28.6 million US viewers, according to preliminary data from Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which the company said was the most-watched start to a summer Games since London in 2012.

The celebration featured athlete delegations floating down the Seine past Paris landmarks and singer Celine Dion’s first public performance in years.

The Paris Olympics 2024 officially kicked off on July 26 in which thousands of athletes around the world are participating in various sports.

A total of seven best athletes of Pakistan, having a population of 250 million people, are also participating at the Paris 2024 Olympics.