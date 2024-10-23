Tom Holland confirms ‘Spider-Man 4’ will begin shooting next summer

Hollywood star Tom Holland has confirmed that the filming for Marvel’s “Spider-Man 4” will commence in the summer of the upcoming year.

The actor appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he announced that the fourth movie in the “Spider-Man” franchise is happening.

“Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait!” Tom Holland said on the show.

The Hollywood star’s last appearance as the Marvel superhero was in 2021’s “No Way Home,” which saw him teaming up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s varients.

Recalling his experience of sharing the set with the two actors, Holland called it the highlight of his career while revealing how the team was able to keep the news hidden from fans for so long.

“We were in a bubble. Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of ‘Star Wars.’ It was hilarious,” he added.

Earlier, Tom Holland revealed he had read a draft of the “Spider-Man 4” script with his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya.

While calling the draft excellent, the Hollywood actor said that “it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

Reports had earlier said that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to direct the sequel.

A day earlier, it was reported that Holland had joined Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Matt Damon in notable filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming secret film.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ director wrote the script and is also directing the project which has been set for a release on July 17, 2026. Sources close to the project revealed that the film’s setting is not present-day while it has not been determined whether it will be set in the past or the future.