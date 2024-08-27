Traders to observe strike as talks with govt end in stalemate

KARACHI: The traders’ community on Tuesday renewed their call for a country-wide strike on August 28 after their talks with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ended in a stalemate, ARY News reported.

The Central President of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Kashif Chaudhry, termed the government’s negotiations a ‘drama’ and said that they will observe a complete shutdown from Khyber to Karachi on August 28.

Kashif Chaudhry said that traders are united, demanding a reduction in electricity prices and a review of the IPP agreements. He said that the economic system needs to be corrected, terming the strike a step in that direction.

The central president of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran added that traders and industrialists are fed up with paying taxes.

“Every shopkeeper will close the shutter on August 28 who wants to open the shutter in future,” he added.

The shutdown is expected to affect all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Peshawar.

Earlier, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial assured traders to accept their ‘legitimate’ demands but said that the Tajir Dost Scheme will not be withdrawn.

In a virtual meeting with traders from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Peshawar, Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that all ‘legitimate’ demands of traders will be met. The FBR chairman; however, made it clear that the Tajir Dost Scheme will not be rolled back.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman voices support for traders strike against Tajir Dost scheme

It is pertinent to mention here that the FBR chairman invited the traders of Pakistan for holding talks after they announced to observe country-wide strike on August 28.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that Pakistan is among a few countries where retail and whole-sale tax is not levied, adding that it is not possible to tax the weak more than the powerful.

The FBR chairman hinted at revising the market rate and advance income tax mechanisms to avoid unnecessary burden on small shops. He assured the traders to introduce a transparent mechanism for advance income tax and announced that traders would receive good news soon.