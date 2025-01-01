Fog disrupts train schedule in THESE areas

Severe fog and adverse and foggy weather conditions in Punjab and others areas of the country have caused delays in timings of train services arriving and departing from Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, experiencing a delay of 4 hours and 15 minutes, Pakistan express which was set to leave the station is now set to depart at 6:15 PM.

Karakoram express is scheduled to leave at 8:30 PM, now delayed by 5 hours from its initial departure time of 3 PM.

Allama Iqbal Express will now depart at 4:30 PM, it shows that a delay of 1 hour from the previously scheduled time of 3:30 PM.

Pak Business Express also experienced a delay of 45 minutes and expected to leave at 4:45 PM.

Moreover, Millat Express, which is scheduled to run from Lala Musa to Faisalabad, is delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes and will now depart at 10:30 PM.

In addition to, Fareed Express is now scheduled to leave at 8:30 PM, with a delay of 1 hour from its scheduled time of 7:30 PM.

Khyber Mail is also facing a delay of 3 hours and 45 minutes from its original schedule of 10:30 PM. Initially it was scheduled to leave at 2 AM.

In a separate development, it was reported that Pakistan Railways planned to induct around 80 new High-Capacity freight Wagons and 32 passenger AC standard coaches this year which would help increase the revenue of the department.

The department also assembled 92 freight wagons in Mughalpura Workshops during the last three years to improve the department’s performance, generate income and ensure smooth goods forwarding service across the country, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

“Besides, 508 more freight wagons will be assembled at Mughalpura Workshops and Pakistan Locomotives Factory, Risalpur by next year,” he added.