Travis Kelce’s ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity’ drops trailer

Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” hosted by NFL star and US popstar Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The series is scheduled to stream on October 16 with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly.

Travis Kelce’s show will have appearances from several Hollywood celebrities including comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais; “Vanderpump Rules” actress Lala Kent; podcaster Sophia Stallone; and actress and producer Lilly Singh.

The series’ logline reads, “‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from comedy, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects pulled from elementary curriculum in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. They are not competing against the stars…they’re enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even ‘cheat’ off of them.

And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level.”

Wes Kauble will serve as the showrunner for the game show while executive producing with Mark Burnett, Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Susan Janis-Mashayehi, Tamara Akins and Jessie Binkow.

