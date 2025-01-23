Triptii Dimri addresses criticism around her bold roles

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri has finally addressed the criticism around her ‘overtly sexualised’ image, following her last few project choices.

In her latest interview with an Indian magazine, actor Triptii Dimri broke her silence on the constant scrutiny from the audience, since she decided to do different kinds of roles in her recent films, be it Zoya in ‘Animal’, or Saloni in ‘Bad Newz’. However, asserted that she does not regret any of her script choices.

“I am someone who wants to give 100 per cent. If I find the character or the story interesting, I want to give my all. That’s what I’ve learned – if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” she said.

“We won’t always be liked by everybody. There will be some people who like you, and some who don’t. You can’t keep all that noise in mind. You have to follow your heart and do things that you feel are right. Tomorrow, you may look back and think it was a mistake, but in that moment, you were being truthful,” Dimri explained.

Further asked if she is conscious with her future scripts, to deliberately move away from an ‘overtly sexualised’ image created in the past few months, she replied, “I am going with the flow. The aim is to play different characters because I don’t want to go to a set and feel bored. I don’t want to show up and think, ‘I know this’.”

“I want to feel challenged, to wonder, ‘How will this happen?’—and then make it happen. I need to feel satisfied as an actor when I go home,” she added.

Dimri maintained that the sole reason for doing Zoya in ‘Animal’ or Vidya in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, was to do something different on screen.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri had quite a successful year in 2024, with three back-to-back commercial hits: ‘Bad Newz’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Arjun Ustara’, opposite Shahid Kapoor, as well as Dharma Productions ‘Dhadak 2’, with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Moreover, she is also rumoured to be a part of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, however, it has not been confirmed by the makers as yet.