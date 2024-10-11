Triptii Dimri wants a life partner like THIS character of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri outlined her ideal life partner and it should be like one of the most endearing characters played by superstar Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

Triptii Dimri, who is rumoured to be dating model-turned-businessman Sam Merchant, since her split from Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, spoke about her idea of romance in real life and shared that she would want her partner to be like Shah Rukh Khan’s Sunil, from ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’.

In a new interview, she said, “I am a romantic like they show in Bollywood films. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is my favourite romantic film.”

When asked why, Dimri explained, ” It has a certain innocence. That is romance. I just felt like it was pure love in that film. The kind of love Shah Rukh Sir’s character had for that girl, just felt very pure.”

“I think I would want that kind of love from a guy,” added the ‘Animal’ actor. “Nothing calculated like this is how it should be or these are my needs and requirements. No, it’s not like that. You won’t always find a person who fits the bill. There are shortcomings in everyone including me. But it is important how you let go. I think compromise is very important in a relationship.”

“I should be able to let go of one thing about my partner because there are 100 good things about this person. If you focus on the good, I think that is very important,” she maintained.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is most recently seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. It is released in theatres today.

Next, she has Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali biggie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, as well as ‘Dhadak 2’ in the pipeline.