Triptii Dimri says she ‘cried’ for days after ‘Animal’ release

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri revealed she cried for days after the release of her breakthrough movie ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut in Sridevi and Sajal Aly’s ‘Mom’, and continued to win acclaim for her roles in ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Qala’ and ‘Bulbbul’, broke into mainstream stardom after the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ last year, with a lot of attention and an equal amount of criticism directed towards her character.

Speaking about the same in a new interview, Dimri said, “Pre-Animal, there was no criticism. Post the film, there has been a lot of criticism, but I think that is the side effect of being mainstream.”

“Initially, it was difficult because, during Bulbbul and Qala, there was absolutely no criticism,” she continued. “I’d read my comments and I’d be so happy and think, ‘People are only writing good things, there’s no problem in life.’”

“Cut to, Animal. I couldn’t understand what was happening, I just did my job, couldn’t understand why was I getting so much negativity. It was a difficult month for me. I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two to three days,” explained the ‘Bad Newz’ actor.

“I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get,” she concluded.

It is worth noting here that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s neo-noir action thriller, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. However, despite the major commercial success, the title drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous ventures of the filmmaker, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is awaiting the release of her next film, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday, October 11.

Next, she has Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali biggie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, as well as ‘Dhadak 2’ in the pipeline.