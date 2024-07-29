TTP chief ‘booked’ in terrorism case after secret call leaked

ISLAMABAD: The chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Noor Wali Mehsud, has been booked in a terrorism case, ARY News reported citing sources.

The development came after a secret call between Mehsud and another TTP leader, Ahmad Hussain alias Ghut Hajji, was leaked. The call revealed plans to target government properties, schools, and hospitals in Pakistan.

Sources said that the leaked call which was declared authentic after forensic analysis, led to the registration of a case against Mehsud and others under anti-terrorism law at the CTD police station in North Waziristan.

The case was filed in response to attacks on a rural health center in Dera Ismail Khan and a girls’ school in Mir Ali, sources added.

Security sources have vowed to take action against those involved in the attacks.

Sources emphasized that those responsible for the attacks will not be spared and TTP will not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent people.

