Two passengers arrested over fake travel documents in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration authorities on Friday arrested two passengers for possessing fake travel documents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to FIA immigration officials, two passengers – identified as Muhammad Adeel and Mujahid Ali – tried to board a Senegal-bound flight over fake visit visa has been arrested.

The accused were found suspicious during immigration clearance as their passports had fake stamps of arrival in Greece and Pakistan.

The accused have been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action.

Earlier in the day, the FIA arrested two individuals involved in a visa scam and human trafficking in Lahore.

As per details, the accused, identified as Sarfraz and Faizur Rehman, were found to be involved in human smuggling and visa fraud.

FIA spokesperson said that Sarfraz was arrested from Raiwind Road, Lahore, and five passports were recovered from his possession.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Sarfraz had been deceiving citizens by promising them jobs abroad and extorting large sums of money. Five passports were also recovered from the accused and he failed to satisfy the authorities.