Ubisoft announces free giveaway for Assassin’s Creed Mirage fans

Ubisoft has announced giving free giveaways to fans of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on its one-year anniversary in October.

Following the announcement of delaying the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the developer has now announced that it would be giving away free keys of the game throughout this month as fans celebrate the first anniversary of Mirage which was released on October 5 last year.

However, there is a twist to the Ubisoft announcement as only six lucky winners might be able to get their hands on a copy each week.

Fans wishing to participate in the contest will need to head to Ubisoft’s official X or Facebook account, like the giveaway post, and comment with an eagle emoji.

“To celebrate the one year anniversary of the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we’re giving away free keys every week this month. To have a chance to win – all you need to do is like this post and comment with an (eagle emoji),” the developer wrote in posts on X and Facebook.

It is to be noted that Ubisoft last month announced a delay in the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025.

In a statement on September 25, the developer said that the weak performance for the new game “Star Wars Outlaws” and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter were among the reasons behind the delay in the release date.

Initially scheduled for a release on November 15, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now be released in February 2025.

Ubisoft, the publisher of popular games such as “Star Wars Outlaws” and “Assassin’s Creed” has reacted to the reports of the potential sale of the company.

Later, reports emerged that Tencent and the family of Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot were exploring a buyout of the developer following a shocking delay of the upcoming title.

Reacting to the reports, the developer said that the company was focused on executing their pending strategies.

“Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate. The Company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centered on two core verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences,” the publisher said.