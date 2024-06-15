‘Umar Akmal has better stats than Virat Kohli’

Former wicket-keeping batter Kamran Akmal has claimed that his brother Umar Akmal has better stats than India’s Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking during an interview, the former Pakistan batter said that his brother has a better strike rate and average than Kohli in the T20 World Cup.

“I received the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar In World T20s. Umar has got better stats than Virat Kohli. He [Umar] is not even close to Virat Kohli when it comes to performances and aura but has got better strike rate, highest score than Kohli in the T20 World Cups,” he added.

According to Kamran Akmal, no player in the current Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 could match the stats of his brother.

He went on to claim that PR agencies would have made it a big issue if any player from the current T20 World Cup squad had the same stats as Umar Akmal.

“Since we do not have PR companies, we do not share our stats and performances on social media. Imagine if these stats would have been in the name of any of these 15 players, There must have been a storm by now. I won’t be surprised if they would have taunted Virat Kohli,” Kamran Akmal added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan team came under severe scrutiny after their early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Green faced a shocking defeat to the United States of America (USA) in their opening game that was decided in the super over.

They faced India on June 9 and were defeated by the archrivals in a close-tie after the Pakistan bowlers bowled out India on 119 in 19 overs.

However, the batting lineup of Pakistan tumbled in the chase and fell short of six runs.

While Babar Azam’s men won their third game against Canada, they were dependent on the result of the game between the USA and Ireland that was washed out resulting in the elimination of Pakistan.