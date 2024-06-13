Inzamam-ul-Haq reacts to Umar Akmal’s six-pack abs picture

Former captain and chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq has reacted to a shirtless photo of Pakistan’s middle-order batter Umar Akmal.

A few days ago, Umar Akmal shared a photo in which he was seen on his home lawn without a shirt, clearly showing his six-pack abs as a sign of fitness.

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq in his statement said that it is fine if Umar Akmal desires to play for Pakistan, it is a good thing, but she should play domestic cricket first to regain his spot in the team.

For example, if I feel like making a comeback, what should I do? Definitely will play domestic cricket to show my fitness, the ex-captain added.

Read more: Inzamam-ul-Haq lashes out at Haris Rauf over Kohli six remarks

Umar Akmal has given an impression to all players that everything can be bypassed to get a spot in the Pakistan cricket team.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the same thing happened with Usman Khan; he came to play PSL as an overseas player, and then you (PCB) made him play for Pakistan.

Similarly, Umar Akmal and others expect that they too will be included in the team in the same manner.

Commenting on the comeback of Imad Wasima and Mohammad Amir after taking back their retirements, Haq said they should have been asked to play domestic cricket before induction to the team.