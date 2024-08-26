web analytics
Man goes to police station to file complaint, gets Jalebis instead

In a bizarre incident, a man went to a police station to file a complaint but ended up getting Jalebis from the cops.

Chanchal Kumar, of Kanaur village, was visiting the Bahadurgarh police station about his lost phone when officers gave him a choice: get a kilogram of either Balushahi orJalebi.

The incident occurred over the weekend after Kumar’s Saturday-evening medicine run resulted in him losing his phone. After retracing his steps in an attempt to find it, the device’s owner concluded there was no way of getting his smartphone back other than to seek cops’ help.

“Chhota dukh chori, bada dukh thana,” the saying popularised by the film Laapata Ladies, essentially means theft isn’t one’s biggest headache when the matter involves police. It came true for Kumar when he went to Bahadurgarh authorities for complaint-filing.

An officer at the police station reportedly conditionalised the request on him getting sweets first. Seeing as bringing Jalebis for the police was the only way for him to get any help, Kumar decided to go to a nearby shop and buy a kilo.

