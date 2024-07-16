web analytics
US expresses concern over government’s decision to ban PTI

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

The United States (US) has expressed concern over the Pakistani government’s decision to ban Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller voiced apprehension regarding potential restrictions on PTI by the government.

“We have observed public statements from the government regarding potential restrictions on PTI,” Miller stated. “Banning a political party would be of great concern to us. We advocate for respect for democratic principles and people’s fundamental rights, which are essential not only in Pakistan but also globally.”

Miller reiterated the US stance against political violence, affirming, “We abhor political violence in any country, including Pakistan, and have consistently condemned it. We support the rule of law and democratic processes in Pakistan and worldwide.”

When asked about the recent Supreme Court decision in favor of PTI, Miller underscored US support for constitutional processes and democratic norms. “We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights and freedom of expression,” he commented.

Regarding Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Moscow amid ongoing conflicts, Miller acknowledged India’s longstanding relationship with Russia. “We encourage India to utilize its relationship with Russia to urge President Putin to end the illegal war and pursue a just and lasting peace,” he urged.

“Respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is paramount, and we continue to impress upon India, an important partner, the need to uphold these principles.”

