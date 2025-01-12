Irregularities worth Rs99 million unearthed in Usman Buzdar’s tenure

LAHORE: Allegations of financial irregularities amounting to Rs99 million have surfaced from the tenure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported citing a report by the Punjab Audit Department.

The report highlights alleged mismanagement of funds in government schools in Dera Ghazi Khan during the fiscal year 2020-21. It claims that funds were spent without obtaining proper approval from relevant authorities.

The audit findings reveal that the District Education Authority allegedly spent Rs99 million on purchasing furniture and other essential items. However, the report states that the purchase and delivery of furniture and supplies in DG Khan could not be verified.

Sources further indicate that despite the Punjab Audit Department’s queries, the District Education Authority has not responded or clarified the reported discrepancies.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 19, 2023, summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to sources, Buzdar has been asked to appear before the graft-buster body on August 30 along with additional documents.

Buzdar was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog by 11 times but he appeared only twice.

Former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar was accused of awarding contracts to favourites for the construction of a dam in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

Separately, the National Accountability Bureau launched an investigation into the appointments and transfers of government officials during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

Sources told ARY news that the accountability watchdog Lahore has launched the inquiry into appointments and transfers of government officials during Buzdar’s tenure and sought ‘complete records’ from the Services