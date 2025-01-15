Usman Qadir moves to Australia for better cricket future

Pakistan’s leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, has relocated to Australia in pursuit of a brighter cricket future.

According to reports, Qadir’s decision to move was motivated by his desire for better opportunities in the Australia.

Qadir, the son of Pakistani cricket legend Abdul Qadir, had announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket in October last year, citing frustration. However, he has since been actively playing cricket in Australia, representing teams such as Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

In a recent statement, Qadir expressed his determination to succeed in Australia, stating that cricket is his livelihood and that he has come to the country with a plan for his future.

He also expressed his desire to carry forward his father’s legacy and is hopeful of getting good opportunities in Australian cricket.

Qadir’s move to Australia may potentially open up opportunities for him to play for the Australian national cricket team, should he obtain citizenship. For now, he continues to play for the Hawkesbury Club in Sydney, New South Wales.

Earlier, Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has announced his retirement from “Pakistan cricket”.

The leg-spinner made the announcement in a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter. Usman Qadir last played for Pakistan in 2022.

He stated: “Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude.”

“It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.” It should be noted that Usman Qadir, who is the son of Pakistan’s legendary leg-spinner, (late) Abdul Qadir, has played 25 T20Is and also has a single ODI cap to his name while picking up 29 wickets with an economy rate of 7.95 as a leg-spinner. In May 2024, the 31-year-old cricketer blamed former PCB technical director Mohammad Hafeez for his exclusion from the national team.