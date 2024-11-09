Varun Dhawan opens up on his protective instincts for daughter

Bollywood A-lister and new dad, Varun Dhawan, who has become a girl’s dad just a few months ago, opened up on his protective instincts towards daughter Lara.

Varun Dhawan, who plays a protective girl dad in both his recent projects, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and the upcoming film ‘Baby John’, reflected on his fatherhood journey and shared how the Bollywood star has been enjoying the role in real life as well.

Speaking about the protective instincts of a parent, Dhawan, who welcomed his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal earlier this year, said in a new interview, “For the mother it is a different experience, I feel she becomes a tigress, that moment only something happens.”

“But, as a man, I’d say, that when we become parents, for some reason, you feel a protection towards your daughter. I am sure you feel for sons also but towards the daughter… If anyone causes even so much (little) harm to her I’d kill them,” he added. “I am dead serious when I say that. Literally, I’d kill them.”