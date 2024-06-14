Veteran actor confirms Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are indeed tying the knot in the coming week, confirmed veteran actor and politician, Poonam Dhillon.

Although the rumours mills are buzzing with the reports of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal’s intimate wedding, on June 23, in Mumbai, neither the actor nor her family has yet confirmed or denied the reports.

However, yesteryear actor and politician, Poonam Dhillon, who shares a close bond with the Sinha family and has done multiple films with bride-to-be’s father Shatrughan Sinha, confirmed in a new interview that the wedding is indeed happening and she has also received a lovely invite from the couple.

“I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation,” said Dhillon.

“I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl. So I wish her all the joy and happiness,” she added.

Further addressing the groom-to-be, the veteran requested, “Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl. She is precious for all of us.”

For the unversed, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this week that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over 7 years at this point, are all set to take the plunge.

Reports also suggested that the wedding party is at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu.

On Thursday, an audio invite of the couple was also leaked on the social platform Reddit, where they confirmed their years-long relationship and impending wedding party.

