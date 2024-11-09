Vicky Kaushal admits wife Katrina Kaif is the ‘bigger superstar’ than him

Bollywood star and proud husband, Vicky Kaushal wholeheartedly admits that his wife Katrina Kaif is a bigger superstar among the two.

In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal got candid about his personal life and reflected on his bond with his wife Katrina Kaif, when he proudly accepted the fact that she is and was a superstar when they got married, while he has just started to get his stardom in the film industry during the recent years.

Speaking about their relationship, and the idea that ‘people are trying to make a commodity out of it’, Kaushal stated, “When two people come together and connect at such deep core level, all these are too surface level things. But you know why and how you connect with each other. That’s what is precious to you, the positives and negatives of the other person, you embrace it all.”

“Katrina is a person who is my reality check,” he added. “She is always there to tell me, ‘This could be better, that could be better.’ It is nice to have that person who is just going to be honest with you and not let you fly around. She has really made her way through her grit, talent and performances. So, I learn a lot from her.”

Further calling the ‘Merry Christmas’ actor a bigger star than him, the ‘Bad Newz’ star shared, “I will always lift her up not because she is a superstar but she has got the heart of a superstar. That’s what I am in love with. I feel that I have found a person who fills the gaps that I have. That makes me a better version of myself. I truly feel great about it that I have Katrina as my life companion.”

