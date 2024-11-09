Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son’s birthday with a family shoot: Watch

Celebrity couple and doting parents Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor marked the 7th birthday of their only son Rayan, with an adorable family shoot.

On Thursday, November 7, A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor turned to their respective social media handles with heartfelt wishes for their son as well as a peak into the super cute antics of the birthday boy, during the latest photo shoot of the family.

In the caption of the four-slide carousel post, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor penned, “I can’t believe my little Rayan is already 7 years old! It feels like just yesterday I brought him home from the hospital as a newborn. Time really flies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

“I pray that my children, and all children, are blessed with a safe and bright future, always under God’s protection. Happy birthday to my Rayan,” she added.

Meanwhile, her husband simply shared the video of their son’s birthday celebration with the caption, “ALLAHUMDULILAH.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

Thousands of social users including showbiz celebrities liked the viral posts and showered their love on the birthday boy with heartwarming wishes.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan showbiz’s most-loved couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who tied the knot in 2014, after years of being in a relationship, share two kids together – an elder daughter named Hoorain, 9, and a son, Rayyan.