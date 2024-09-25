VIRAL: 18 years old conned into paying Rs2 lakh to become police officer

An 18-year-old boy in Bihar, India, found himself in hot water after attempting to impersonate police officer.

According to reports, the unusual series of events began when a conman named Manoj Singh allegedly duped Kumar into believing that he could make him an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer—without the need to pass the rigorous UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Singh, who convinced the naive teenager that his dream of becoming a top-ranking officer could be fast-tracked, reportedly charged Kumar a hefty sum of Rs 2 lakh for his “services.”

In exchange for the payment, Singh outfitted the unsuspecting Kumar in a counterfeit IPS uniform and even handed him a pistol. Although it remains unclear whether the gun was real or fake, Singh assured Kumar that he was now officially an IPS officer and instructed him to visit a nearby police station in Sikandara, Jamui, to solidify his new identity.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse for the teenager as soon as he entered the police station. Instead of receiving the recognition and respect he had been led to expect, Kumar was immediately detained by the real officers on charges of impersonation.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, officers from the Sikandara Police Station can be seen escorting the fake officer with sarcastic remarks. One officer mockingly says, “Please sir, come, IPS. Come to our Sikandara Police Station,” as Kumar hands over his pistol to the authorities. The video, shared by the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB), a reputed NGO, has garnered significant attention online.

The NCIB shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “In Jamui, Bihar, an 18-year-old boy became an IPS officer without passing the UPSC. When the police asked him, he said, ‘I am an IPS officer.’ Watch the video to see what happened next.”

The post quickly went viral, with social media users expressing a mix of amusement and disbelief at the teenager’s naivety.