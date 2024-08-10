Caught-on-cam: Eight-member bike-lifter gang robs youth in Karachi

KARACHI: Despite having the CCTV footage of the street crimes, the police officials failed to arrest the culprits as another robbery incident was reported in Karachi where eight-member gang of bike lifters snatched a two-wheeler from a citizen in broad day light, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The chaotic and lawless situation grapples the city of lights as the criminals are roaming around the metropolis and looting citizens in broad daylight with no fear of getting arrested by the police.

A footage of robbery came to light where a young boy can be seen riding his bike in the wrong direction where he was intercepted by eight robbers on different bikes near Bahadurabad’s Coconut ground area.

In the footage the young boy can be seen resisting the robbery attempt after which the one of the eight robbers assaulted him and another one can be seen loading his pistol to intimidate the victim.

The young man ultimately surrendered his motorcycle, a decision that may have saved his life.

The lawlessness of the situation is further highlighted by the fact that there appeared to be more bike lifters than pedestrians on the streets in Karachi.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: