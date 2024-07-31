WATCH: Fakhar Zaman launches enormous sixes in tape-ball cricket

Pakistan’s explosive batter Fakhar Zaman launched massive sixes in a local tape ball match, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The left-handed batter smashed the local bowlers for multiple sixes after reportedly placing a bet of tea on the game.

The time and place of the match have not been determined, however, the viral video showed several bowlers trying their luck to dismiss Fakhar Zaman.

The batter, meanwhile, continued his onslaught on the local bowlers and won the game for his team.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s national team especially the batting order led by white-ball captain Babar Azam faced severe scrutiny after Pakistan exited the T20 World Cup 2024 in the early stages.

Several former players and analysts slammed the team’s reported defensive approach in the shorter format when modern-day batters attack the opposition from the beginning.

Fakhar Zaman, an integral part of the Pakistan white-ball team, was suggested for captaincy by a couple of former players following the T20 World Cup 2024.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik had endorsed Fakhar Zaman as a candidate for captaincy due to his aggressive style of play.

“According to today’s fearless cricket, Fakhar Zaman should be considered for white-ball captaincy because he has the sense and leadership capacity for it,” Malik had said during an interview.

Additionally, T20 World Cup 2009-winning captain Younis Khan also chose Zaman for the captaincy role.

“Why can’t Fakhar Zaman be the captain of the side isn’t he a performer? Didn’t he do well in the last 50-over World Cup? Who is that one player who gave us hope? Zaman started the 2023 World Cup in India poorly however, in the second half turned his form around which coincided with Pakistan’s success”, Khan had said.

“Who is that one player in the side who is leaving his opening slot and batting down at four or five or six? Who is sacrificing his place? Fakhar Zaman! Why won’t you make him the captain?” Younis Khan added.