Gautam Gambhir annonunces to leave politics

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir announced he is bidding farewell to active politics to fulfil his cricketing commitments.

Gautam Gambhir was elected member of the Lok Sabha in 2019 on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ticket from capital New Delhi. The former cricketer had triumphed over candidates from opposition parties, the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gautam Gambhir’s decision to quit politics comes ahead of the 2024 general elections, which the BJP are considered favourites to win.

The former cricketer, in a tweet, said that he has requested BJP President J.P. Nadda to relieve him from his political duties so he could focus on cricket.

“I have requested Hon’ble party president JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments,” the tweet read. “I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!”

It is pertinent to mention Gautam Gambhir is considered one of the greatest India batters. He represented his country in 242 fixtures and scored 10,324 runs.

In his illustrious career, the left-handed batter struck 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries. He was part of the India side that won the ICC World T20 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

Gautam Gambhir served as the mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants. He will work with Kolkata Knight Riders in the same capacity in this year’s edition.

AAP leader Aatishi Marlena, reacting to Gautam Gambhir’s decision, said he is quitting politics because the BJP is not giving him the electoral ticket.

Moreover, she took a jibe at the ruling party for allowing anyone to contest elections without checking the credentials or history of public service.

“It has become a trend and the BJP makes anyone its candidate, without considering their eligibility or commitment to work for the people. No elected representative of the BJP — MP, MLA or councillor — is visible in their constituency,” she added.