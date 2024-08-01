WATCH: Man sets Guinness World Record by pulling three planes while walking on hands

An Italian man named Matteo Pavone has set a new Guinness World Record by pulling three planes while walking on his hands.

Pavone, who calls himself “The Handstand Vehicle, broke the record of most light aircrafts pulled by walking on hands in Asti of Italy, local media outlets reported.

The video of his attempt was also shared by the Guinness World Records, showing him pulling the three planes while upside down and walking on his hands.

Matteo Pavone has a long-lasting love for sports since he was just five years old.

According to him, he started karate and football and then moved on to rugby when he was just 11.

However, his sporting career was cut short due to several injuries which made him quit rugby at the age of 24.

“The worst of them was a bad back injury,” he said. “The doctors said I could never play sport again, but they were wrong.”

According to Pavone, his training regime includes cardio, strength training and yoga to improve his flexibility.

“One can say I follow this routine: training, nutrition and rest. And then I repeat that until the day of the record attempt,” he said.

With the record for the heaviest vehicle pulled by walking on hands and the fastest time to pull a vehicle over 20 meters on the hands to his name, the Italian-born found it the right time to pull an aircraft to set a new Guinness World Record.

Initially, Matteo Pavone pulled three light aircrafts for 5 meters (16.40 ft) for the attempt to be valid.

After successfully pulling the aircrafts in the first attempt, he added one more light aircraft but was unable to complete the distance required.

“I’m proud of this record. But I’m also not entirely satisfied about the final result. I’m sure I can pull four aircrafts or even more, so I’ll try to do that as soon as I can,” he said.