VIDEO: Man drives car with three kids into lake

In a horrifying video that went viral, a man drove his car with his three kids inside the vehicle into a lack to commit suicide along with killing his children.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad city of India’s Telangana state when the man took his three children for a drive and attempted to kill himself and his kids, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, they were saved by the locals who rushed to the scene after seeing them getting submerged in the water.

The viral video of the rescue operation showed villagers pulling the children one by one using a tyre tied to a rope.

The father was seen in the viral video swimming to the shore as the car continued to vanish in deep waters in the background.

Local media outlets reported that the villagers initially thought that the man accidently ran into the lake, however, it was later revealed that he had attempted to commit suicide along with killing his children.

The man, identified as Ashok, reportedly took the horrific step due to financial problems and family disputes.

Police arrived at the scene after locals informed them and recorded statements from the people present at the scene.

Police registered a case and began investigation to determine the reasons behind Ashok’s attempt to end his life and that of his children.

In May this year, a man committed suicide after killing his two wives and four children in Faisalabad over financial problems. The incident took place in the Gulshan-e-Madina Colony of Faisalabad.

According to police reports, the man, identified as 50-year-old Kazim Jawad, first shot and killed his wives. He then proceeded to kill his four children including three girls and a boy, before turning the gun on himself.

The police said Kazim took the extreme step after continuous loss in the business and mounting debt.