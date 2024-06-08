web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Man floats on mattress on waterlogged road after heavy rain

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Amidst the heavy rainfall in Pune city of India, the video shows an Indian man pulled off a stunt on the road which went viral on social media.

With the arrival of Monsoon season, the parts of different cities in India experienced heavy rainfall, meanwhile, the man in the viral video was seen floating on a mattress on a waterlogged road.

The 15-second video shared on social media platform, showed a man stationed himself on a mattress of sorts and was seen having the quality time, as he surfing on the water logged road between the running traffic.

“Pune people got no chill,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

The comments on the viral video are absolutely hilarious. “Eco-friendly mode of transportation,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Inka bhi kuch alag hi swag hai.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.