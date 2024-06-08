WATCH: Man floats on mattress on waterlogged road after heavy rain

Amidst the heavy rainfall in Pune city of India, the video shows an Indian man pulled off a stunt on the road which went viral on social media.

With the arrival of Monsoon season, the parts of different cities in India experienced heavy rainfall, meanwhile, the man in the viral video was seen floating on a mattress on a waterlogged road.

The 15-second video shared on social media platform, showed a man stationed himself on a mattress of sorts and was seen having the quality time, as he surfing on the water logged road between the running traffic.

“Pune people got no chill,” reads the caption of the post.

The comments on the viral video are absolutely hilarious. “Eco-friendly mode of transportation,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Inka bhi kuch alag hi swag hai.”