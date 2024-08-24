VIDEO: Minor girl poses cheerfully while facing backward on scooter

A video of a minor girl posing cheerfully while facing backward and sitting behind a man riding a scooter in India has gone viral on social media.

Some viewers were enthralled by the girl’s contagious joy in the video, but others expressed concerns about the ride’s safety.

In the little video, which has received a lot of attention on social media sites like X and Instagram, the girl can be seen excitedly responding to a car’s flashing dipper light behind her. Every flicker, she posed in a lighthearted manner.

“Dipper light means her camera flash,” was the caption posted along with the video on X. She is the happiest girl alive.” After being uploaded by numerous users, the video quickly gained popularity. Lokesh Naidu’s Instagram post even garnered 40 million views.

Although the girl’s joyful demeanor warmed hearts on social media, a few of viewers voiced apprehension regarding the possible risks associated with scooter riding in this way.

One user posted, “Most wholesome video of the day.” while another said, “Hope she always keeps smiling like that.”

Comments emphasising the dangers of sitting backwards as well as the significance of traffic laws and regulations swiftly emerged. A user wrote, “She is so cute, but at the same time, it is very dangerous. A minor imbalance can cause a huge impact.”

“More than anything, traffic rules and regulations are important.”, another one said

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 forbids riding a two-wheeler in a way that could endanger other people in India. Safety comes first, so it’s important to keep in mind that even while it’s fun to capture adorable moments on camera, following safety precautions guarantees that everyone may enjoy these moments worry-free.